Sport journalist Tombong Jadama passes away

The Gambian media and sports community is in mourning following the passing of respected sports journalist and human right activist Tombong Jadama.

Jadama, a dedicated voice in Gambian journalism, built a distinguished career through his work with prominent outlets, including Foroyaa newspaper and West Coast Radio. He was also actively involved with the Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia (SJAG) and other platforms, where his passion for sports reporting shone through.

Beyond the newsroom, Jadama was known as a committed activist and humanitarian earning widespread respect among colleagues and audiences alike.

His contributions left a lasting impact on Gambian media, particularly in elevating sports coverage and using his platform to highlight important societal issues.

Friends, colleagues, and admirers remember him as a principled professional whose integrity and compassion touched many lives.

Alkamba Times