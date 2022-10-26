Goal festival in schools football championship

The annual national schools football championship organised by the Secondary School Sports Association got in crucial stages with the regional champions now entering the fray in the various categories across venues in Brikama.

On Sunday, the opening day, defending champions Bottrop recorded a 9-0 trouncing of Nasir, while Essau beat Niamina 6-0, with Scan-Aid too thrashing Tahirr 11-0 and Nusrat losing 2-0 to Mingdaw. Presentation trounced St Charles 5-1, all in the girls’ category.

On the same day and in the senior secondary school boys’ category, Mahaad defeated Bansang 1-0, and Nasirr recorded a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Tahir, while Sukuta and Jamisa played out a 1-1 draw. Charles Jow too beat Sitanunku 1-0.

In the upper basic boys, Presentation got the better of St Augustine’s 2-0, Kunkujang Keitaya beat New Covenant 3-0 and Sanunding defeated Kerewan 1-0.

Day two also saw some interesting scorelines. Mingdaw demolished Niamina 5-0 in the senior secondary school girls, while Nasir recorded their first win by beating Tahir 2-0 and the clash of the heavyweights saw Scan-Aid got the better of Bottrop with the narrowest of margin 1-0.

In the girls’ upper basic category, Presentation continue their unbeaten start to the championship with a 3-0 win over Kabakoto.

In the senior secondary school boys category, Mahaad and Charles Jow cancelled out each other playing a goalless draw; Sitanunku bounced back from their opening day defeat to beat Bansang 1-0, leaving the latter without a point after two games while Sukuta condemned Tahir to a second defeat in as many matches with a 3-0 hammering.

Meanwhile, in the boys UBS, New Covenant drew 1-1 with Sanunding while Kunkujang Keitaya continued their impressive start to the tournament, beating Kerewan 2-1 and Janjanbureh were held to a goalless draw by St Augustine.

The championship continues.

GFF media