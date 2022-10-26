SPORTS MINISTER TASKS SMTS TO BE INNOVATIVE

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Badjie has asked senior management officials from institutions under his ministry to be more innovative in the execution of their respective functions.

He was speaking at a senior management meeting yesterday, called to keep his Ministry up to date with the state of affairs of ongoing activities being undertaken by satellite institutions of the Ministry.

“We need to move away from the traditional way of doing things as we endeavour to address youth and sport issues. It is true that a lot has been achieved but I am convinced, a lot more could be done”, Hon. Badjie. said

Saikou Sanyang, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry said the meeting was important as it will afford the Ministry with all information needed to take decisions and also plan for 2023.

He noted with satisfaction that the SMTs have shown steadfastness and commitment to duty and the ideals of the Ministry.

All the directors of the following institutions attended and gave updates on activities under their purview: National Youth Council – National Enterprise Development Initiative NEDI, The President’s International Award, The Independence Stadium , National Sports Council – NSC and National Youth Services Scheme NYSS.