The recent success of the Sarro rice initiative is a timely reminder that good news is also news. Too often, the public space is filled with stories of conflict, corruption, and setbacks. While these deserve attention, an exclusive focus on negativity can distort reality and breed unnecessary pessimism.

It is an undeniable fact that the achievements of the Sarro project —boosting local rice prices, creating livelihood opportunities and other related benefits demonstrate that positive change is possible when policies are well designed and effectively implemented. Such developments should not be overshadowed. Rather citizens should take ownership of such initiatives and make them successful.

It is worth mentioning that the role of the media is not merely to expose wrongs, but also to inform, educate, and inspire. Highlighting progress is an essential part of this mission. Reporting on successes encourages replication, motivates stakeholders, and builds confidence in national efforts.

For instance, coverage of the Sarro initiative can inspire other communities to adopt similar approaches to food security. It can also strengthen public trust in institutions when people see their leaders delivering tangible results.

Yet, the media must also remain vigilant. Positive reporting should not translate into blind praise or propaganda. Balance is the key. While celebrating progress, journalists must still scrutinise claims, verify results, and remain alert to shortcomings. The success of Sarro rice is a story worth telling, but it should be told with accuracy, context, and fairness.

Ultimately, the media serves society best when it presents a complete picture – acknowledging challenges without ignoring achievements. Good news and bad news are not rivals; they are two halves of the truth.

By giving due space to both, the media can help foster a more informed, hopeful, and constructive public discourse. The Sarro rice success is proof that positive stories matter, and they too must headline our national conversation.

At this point in time, the people of The Gambia deserve some positive news as well. Let us work on being balanced in our news!