Government of Zimbabwe dedicates a central street to Fidel Castro in Harare

Harare, Nov 27 (EFE).- The Government of Zimbabwe paid tribute to former Cuban president and revolutionary leader Fidel Castro (1926-2016) on the seventh anniversary of his death, by dedicating a street to him in the center of the capital, Harare. .

In a ceremony, representatives of the Government and the Cuban embassy laid a wreath and unveiled a plaque on the busy and commercial street of Charter Street, now renamed after Fidel Castro, who died on November 25, 2016.

“Cuba has been our friend for a long time since the days of the struggle for the liberation” of the African country from British colonialism, the Zimbabwean acting permanent secretary of Foreign Affairs, Rofina Chikava, told EFE.

“The friendship continues today and we will always appreciate the work that leader Fidel Castro did to help achieve the country’s independence. And for that reason, our government has also put a plaque on him and named a street in his honor,” Chikava added.

The charge d’affaires of the Cuban embassy, ??Yoisy García, told EFE that “today is an important day to consolidate our friendship with Zimbabwe by remembering Fidel Castro and placing a plaque and the name of the road in his honor.”

“We hope that next year a delegation from the Government of Cuba will come to see the road and the plaque for Fidel,” García added.

Cuba has a long friendship with Zimbabwe that dates back to the war of independence in the 1970s, when members of the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) received military training in Cuba.

In the 1980s, Zimbabwean students were sent to Cuba to train as school teachers specializing in scientific subjects.

In the 21st century, the Cuban Government has deployed doctors to work in Zimbabwe’s hospitals.