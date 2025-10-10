GOV’T DISBURSES D22.3M TO FOOTBALL, VOLLEYBALL

- Advertisement -

By Lamarana S. Jallow

The Government of the Gambia, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports has made a total contribution of Twenty million dalasis (D20,000,000.00) to the Gambia Football Federation to support the funding of the Gambia’s senior national team The Scorpions’ participation in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification matches in the September and October windows.

The budget support that was made in two transfers went towards supporting cost for the team’s air tickets, accommodation and allowances for players.

Additionally, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has also disbursed a total of Two million, three hundred and seventy-five dalasis (D2,375,000.00) to the Gambia Volleyball Federation (GVF) to support the hosting of the African Under -18 Youth Development Beach Volleyball championship which was hosted in Banjul in September , as well as the ongoing U-18 Beach Volleyball World Championship in Qatar.

These sustained government budgetary support to the sport sector demonstrates government’s continuous investment in supporting the country’s thriving sport sector and youth talent development at local and global stages.