Gov’t, partners spent over D290M to expand Bwiam hospital

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The government through the ministry of health in collaboration with its development partners, has invested over D290 million in the ongoing expansion of Bwiam General Hospital.

The disclosure was made by the Minister of Health, Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh during a two days nationwide inspection tour of health facilities currently under construction.

Addressing at Bwiam General Hospital, Minister Samateh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering accessible and quality healthcare services across the country.

He emphasised that the Bwiam hospital project is a significant step toward improving the health sector and ensuring that rural communities have access to modern medical facilities.

“The Ministry of Health remains committed to improving health infrastructure and providing quality healthcare for every Gambian, regardless of location,” the Minister stated.

Dr Samateh added that the expansion aims to improve maternal and child healthcare, reduce mortality rates, and enhance service delivery in the region

‎The Minister expressed profound gratitude to the World Bank for its substantial financial contribution to the project and to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for its technical support throughout the process.

“We are grateful to our donor partners. Without their continued support, such transformative developments would not be possible,” he added.

Dr Nathan Bakiyata, WHO representative in The Gambia, reiterated the WHO’s support to the country’s health sector.

The expansion of Bwiam General Hospital is part of a broader government initiative to upgrade key health facilities nationwide.

The two-day visit aims to assess ongoing construction, identify challenges, and engage with local health officials to ensure projects are progressing on schedule

‎The Bwiam project is expected to greatly enhance the hospital’s capacity, equipping it with modern infrastructure, advanced medical equipment, and improved patient services, ultimately reducing the strain on urban healthcare centres.

The ministry officials later moved to other health facilities under the World Bank construction project which include Kiang-Karantaba health centre, Madina-Angaleh health post, Madina Sanchang health post and Mansakonko RHD in LRR.

The works include structural repairs, installation of utilities, solar power integration, and new medical equipment and building of staff quarters

‎The Ministry is expected to release a full report at the end of the tour, outlining the progress and future plans for the country’s healthcare system.