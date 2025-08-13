FIOHTG visit MoBSE for collaborative effort in literacy

- Advertisement -

Future In Our Hands – The Gambia on Monday paid a courtesy visit to Dr Habibatou Drammeh, the Minister of Basic & Secondary Education, at her office in Banjul.

The delegation was led by Jainaba T Sarr, Country Director at FIOHTG.

In attendance were also the Permanent Secretary and Director of Curriculum and Research, MoBSE.

The visit was to deepen collaboration in the areas of education, school infrastructure, and school quality.

Since its founding in 1979, FIOH has built more than two thousand classrooms along the length and breathe of the country. This is because the main goal of the organisation at the time was making education accessible to the Gambian people.

In 2007, the organisation ventured in to addressing the poor reading standards by using the Serholt Early Grade Reading Ability method (SEGRA).

Its intervention areas were as follows: Soma and Kaif Clusters in Region four, Brikamaba and Karantaba cluster in Region five and Basse and Jimara Cluster in region six.

In 2012, there was a recommendation from the Permanent Secretary MoBSE to synchronise the programmes which were independently operating. This gave birth to the synchronised EGRA and books were developed in the National Languages.

Two years ago, FIOHTG supported MoBSE in piloting Think Equal in Region two using three hundred classes. It was at the same time that the LUMINOS funded project to support zero out of school MoBSE agenda was launched in Region three and five respectively.The implementing partners are FIOHTG and Effective Intervention. Through this project which is also referred to as the Gambia Classes for Open Learning (GCOL), hundreds of out of school children are given the chance to go back to school.

The GCOL is phasing out in December 2025 but MoBSE should scout for potential donors to continue on the GCOL.

FIOHTG renewed its commitments to support the attainment of quality education in The Gambia.