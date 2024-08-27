GOV’T TO SPLASH D15M ON AFCON QUALIFIERS As coach unveils team tomorrow

- Advertisement -

The Standard has reliably learnt that the Ministry of Sports has approved D15million for the Gambia’s two Afcon 2025 qualifiers to be played in the same week in Morocco next month.

The first is against Comoro Islands on September 4, to be followed on 8 September by one against Tunisia.

A source has said the Gambia Football Federation had requested D22million to take care of air fares, hotel accommodation, bonuses local transportation among other fees. It is not clear how the difference would be funded but in many cases in the past such deficits are covered by the GFF

Meanwhile according to the GFF national team coach Johnathan McKinstry is due back in town today and would unveil his team for the two matches tomorrow.