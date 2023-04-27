GPA to hosts PMAWCA board of directors meeting

By Yankuba Manneh,

GPA press officer

The Gambia Ports Authority GPA will host the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) Board of Directors’ meeting in Banjul, from 27 to 28 April, 2023 at African Princess Beach Hotel, Kotu.

According to a statement signed by the GPA spokesperson Yankuba Manneh, the PMAWCA Board is a six-member decision-making body operating directly under the General Council, and meets once every year on a rotational basis.

The current composition of the Board includes members from Gabon, Nigeria, Guinea Conakry, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, and The Gambia.

The statement reads: “The Banjul meeting is critical as the board will finalise the examination of the proposed amendments to the PMAWCA Constitution and the Rules of Procedure, in a bid to integrate and harmonise the vital Resolutions passed during the 2021 Council meeting in Douala, Cameroon. It will also enable the Board members to scrutinise matters regarding the upcoming Council meeting in November 2023 in Nigeria, the Association’s 2024 budget, as well as the state of affairs of ongoing projects of the Association. The PMAWCA was established in October 1972 under the aegis of the Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), and it covers the seaports situated along the West Coast of Africa. Its membership is made up of twenty-four regular member ports, eight associate members including landlocked countries and Maritime Organisations, all located along the West Coast of the African continent stretching from Mauritania to Angola. It also has observer members in Europe. This membership comprises Anglophone, Francophone, and Lusophone speaking countries.”