GPU urges journalists to prioritise accuracy over speed

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Press Union (GPU), in partnership with the Gambia National Commission for Unesco, has emphasised the critical need for journalists to prioritise accuracy over speed in the face of rampant information disorder and hate speech.

This call was made by Sheriff Saidykhan, Vice President of the GPU, during a two-day training session for 40 journalists from various media outlets, held at Metzy Hotel.

The training, part of the GPU-Unesco project aimed at enhancing media professionalism and promoting peace, covered key topics such as ethical journalism, tackling hate speech, information disorder, disability reporting, and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on media practices.

Saidykhan stressed that the spread of misinformation and hate speech poses a serious threat to society, and journalists must adopt a culture of accountability to combat this.

“In an era of information disorder and hate speech, journalists need to consider accuracy over speed and ensure a culture of accountability in the media,” he asserted.

The GPU, with the support of a consultant, has updated the Cherno Jallow Charter of Ethics for Journalists to include provisions on hate speech, information disorder, disability, and AI.

Saidykhan highlighted the importance of professionalism in disability reporting, stating, “Disability reporting in the revised Charter is primarily intended to give inclusivity to persons with disabilities and end all forms of stereotypes.”

Saidykhan also addressed the dual nature of AI, noting, “AI is a very powerful problem solver, but it poses enormous risks.” He encouraged journalists to utilise AI tools responsibly while remaining vigilant about their ethical implications.

Fatou Jallow, Unesco Representative, praised the GPU’s efforts, stating, “This activity represents a significant step in strengthening media professionalism and promoting ethical journalism in The Gambia. The inclusion of disability reporting and AI discussions aligns with UNESCO’s commitment to fair representation and information integrity.”

The training aimed to equip journalists with the skills to promote peace, social cohesion, and accountability.

Saidykhan urged participants to apply their newfound knowledge to foster a more informed and tolerant society. “You have the responsibility to uphold ethical standards, promote factual reporting, and address emerging challenges in the media landscape,” he said.

The GPU and Unesco reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Gambian journalists in safeguarding freedom of expression and media accountability.