NCCE, Tango conclude lobbying, advocacy training

By Olimatou Coker

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE), in collaboration with The Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (TANGO), has successfully concluded a two-week training program on lobbying and advocacy skills for community organisations, individuals, media representatives, marginalised groups, and local agencies.

The closing ceremony, held at the NaNA hall in Kanifing, marked the culmination of efforts to strengthen civic engagement across The Gambia’s seven administrative regions.

The participants learned how to craft advocacy strategies, build alliances, and communicate persuasively with policymakers.

Funded by the EU-UNDP GREAT Project, the training aimed to equip participants with the knowledge and tools to demand inclusion, defend participatory rights, and influence policy decisions.

The program initially trained 150 individuals from community-based organizations, CSOs, media, and marginalized groups across the seven regions from October 20-31.

Titled “Advocacy Playbook: Demand Rights and Influence Policy,” the program emphasized practical strategies for effective advocacy, targeting areas such as URR, CRR, LRR, NBR, WCR, Banjul, and KMC.

Ansuman Ceesay, NCCE Program Manager, stated, “This training is part of our broader effort to ensure marginalized groups—women, youth, persons with disabilities, and minority communities—are no longer sidelined in decision-making. Advocacy is about knowing your rights, using evidence, and engaging decision-makers respectfully to drive change.” He added, “You are not just participants; you are drivers of grassroots democracy, watchdogs of accountability, and messengers of inclusive development.”

Jarra Jabbi of the Gambia Federation of the Disabled emphasised, “No one should be left behind. Persons with disabilities must be empowered to participate in governance.”

Bakary Singhateh, Executive Coordinator of Kanifing Municipality, urged participants to serve as civic education ambassadors, spreading awareness and fostering positive change in their communities.

The NCCE reaffirmed its commitment to promoting participatory governance and building a just, accountable society. The skills gained will empower communities to advocate for their rights and contribute to The Gambia’s democratic progress.