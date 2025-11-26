The political back lashing in The Gambia and the urgent need for a united national development agenda

- Advertisement -

By Mohammed Jallow

The Gambia stands today at a decisive moment in its national history. A moment defined not by the opportunities that lie ahead, but by the unfortunate reality of political backlashing, relentless blame games and deliberate attacks directed among political leaders. The incumbent leadership finds itself continuously engaged in throwing accusations upon past governments and the current opposition. In return, the opposition retaliates with equal intensity. This cycle generates a toxic political environment that offers no real value to the Gambian people. Instead of guiding us towards national progress, it pushes us f further into division, stagnation and distrust.

This is not what The Gambia needs. The citizens of this nation yearn not for political warfare, but for unity, development, economic stability and social transformation. We need leadership that prioritises national interest rather than personal supremacy. We need patriotism, honesty and accountability rather than hatred, rivalry and political bitterness. From the founding fathers to the youth rising in leadership today, the responsibility remains sacred and collectively shared.

His Excellency President Adama Barrow, Lawyer Ousainu NM Darboe, Hon Halifa Sallah, Hon Mamma Kandeh and all aspiring political figures must be reminded that their duties extend beyond political control. Their primary obligation is to the Gambian people and to the generations that will follow. The country expects statesmanship, not conflict. Leadership must rise above personal sentiments. Opposition must offer alternative solutions. The National Assembly must legislate responsibly. Diplomats must uphold respect, neutrality, and professionalism. Civil society, journalists, advisers and the citizenry must act as guardians of national morality and stability.

The dangerous consequences of political back lashing

The continuous political back lashing now dominating public discourse weakens national institutions, distorts development priorities and instills widespread fear and hopelessness among citizens. Instead of building public confidence, it erodes it. Instead of inspiring unity, it divides households, communities and regions.

The act of blaming past governments for current inadequacies may appear politically convenient, but such an approach blinds the nation from real progress. Every government inherits challenges. Every administration faces constraints. Leadership is not demonstrated in complaint and accusation. Leadership is demonstrated in problem solving, policy innovation, strategic implementation and measurable improvements in the lives of the citizenry.

The excessive attacks against opposition voices equally undermine democracy. Opposition is not the enemy of the state. A responsible opposition is a necessary pillar of democratic governance. It provides scrutiny, alternatives and accountability. Crushing dissent is a sign of fear, not strength. Political pluralism is a gift that must be protected, not weaponised.

The Gambia’s real priorities: What truly matter

The political noise surrounding our national space distracts us from the pressing priorities of the Gambian people. Citizens need real solutions to real problems. Development cannot occur while our leaders remain trapped in continuous political hostility.

The Gambia urgently requires:

Economic development and job creation to address youth unemployment and poverty, stable national food and agricultural security strategy to guarantee affordability and self-sufficiency, infrastructural transformation in roads, energy, water, schools, hospitals, bridges and digital systems, robust social and moral development to restore national values and rebuild trust among communities, decurity reform and national safety protection for citizens, investors and development stakeholders, transparent public financial management to ensure value for every dalasis spent, a just legal and judicial system free from manipulation, these priorities affect every Gambian regardless of tribe, political affiliation, religion or social status.

The mother in the market who struggles to afford rice does not care about which politician insulted who. The youth desperate for employment does not care about endless speeches with no action. The farmer fighting climate change challenges does not care who won a political argument. The patient waiting for medication in the hospital does not care about political drama. The average Gambian simply wants a dignified life and a hopeful future.

A call for national unity and development cohesion

The National Development Agenda must be our central focus. The Gambia requires a collective roadmap that survives elections, leadership turnovers and partisan fights. Every government should build upon what was achieved before, rather than destroying it for political advantage. Continuity of development is the hallmark of mature governance.

We must nurture a political culture where leaders compete on ideas and capability, not insults and threats. A country cannot be built through division. No nation in the world has developed by tearing itself apart. If The Gambia fails to unite, we risk sacrificing our future to political ego and short sighted leadership decisions.

Advice and warning to key national stakeholders

To President Adama Barrow

You are the father of the nation and must lead by example. Rise above political conflict and demonstrate that power is responsibility, not ownership. Focus on policy delivery and national unity. Prioritize institutions and systems that will survive beyond your tenure. Engage the opposition constructively. A great leader is defined not by the battles he fights, but by the peace he protects.

To lawyer Ousainu NM Darboe

Your wisdom and long standing experience in national politics place you among the country’s most influential political figures. The country expects statesmanship and national dialogue. Promote peace and unified solutions rather than conflict polarity. The youth look to elders for guidance, not agitation.

To Hon Mamma Kandeh, Hon Halifa Sallah and all aspiring leaders

Your platforms must present clear policies and development alternatives. Inspire the nation. Guide the youth towards constructive politics. Demonstrate that patriotism is greater than personal ambition. Let your leadership be defined by solutions and national unity rather than criticism without foundation.

To the National Assembly Members

You are representatives of the people, not servants of political parties. Your duty is to legislate for progress, not to fight personal battles. Protect democracy. Ensure meaningful debate. Demand accountability. Uphold ethical leadership. The republic depends on your integrity.

To advisers and political strategists

Power without wisdom destroys nations. Advise leaders with honesty, not with flattery. Speak truth even when it is inconvenient. Do not fuel conflict for personal gain. The country needs intelligent guidance rooted in integrity.

To diplomats and international partners

Maintain neutrality and diplomacy. Support national stability and development. Do not allow political tension to undermine peace, governance and national reputation.

To journalists and media practitioners

The pen must uplift the nation, not divide it. Report responsibly. Avoid sensationalism and misinformation. The media is a nation’s mirror and must reflect truth, discipline and ethical journalism.

To The Gambian citizens and youth

Reject political manipulation and tribal division. Demand accountability but avoid violence, anger and hatred. Your collective power can build or break the country. Stand for unity. Stand for peace. Stand for development.

A final national warning

If our leaders continue down this destructive path of insults, attacks and empty political battles, The Gambia risks experiencing instability, economic collapse, rising poverty, national division and generational failure. We cannot afford another grave national mistake. The next decade will determine our destiny. Let it not be wasted.

The time has come for silence to end, for maturity to prevail, for patriotism to rise above partisanship and for leaders to remember that their mandate is service not supremacy.

A vision for a better future

Imagine a Gambia where development is seen in every community. Imagine a nation where political leaders work together regardless of party differences. Imagine an economy where youth are employed, mothers are relieved, farmers are supported, and peace is protected. This is the Gambia we deserve. This is the Gambia we can build.

The responsibility belongs to all of us. We must choose unity over division and progress over conflict. National interest must rise above personal interest.

The Gambia belongs to every Gambian. Our future is shared. Our duty is collective.

The time for fighting is over. The time for building is now.

May Allah guide and protect our leaders, our country and our people.