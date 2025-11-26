Riojen Foundation opens homeopathic clinic in Manduar

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Riojen Outreach Foundation on Saturday inaugurated a homeopathic clinic in Manduar village, Kombo Central, designed to serve more than 20,000 people in the village and surrounding settlements.

‎The initiative aims to expand access to natural healthcare and is the first facility of its kind in the area. According to the foundation, the clinic grew from a long-term vision to make homeopathic services available to all, regardless of means.



‎The founder and CEO, Sameena Kah described the launch as a collective effort rooted in community support. “We gather here not merely to open a building, but to open a gateway to healing, dignity and possibility for thousands of people,” she said, stressing that the clinic “belongs to the community” and was built through partnerships at home and abroad.

‎‎She highlighted the role of volunteer homeopaths who conduct weekly virtual consultations, working with local nurses and translators to attend to patients. Since its soft opening in May 2025, the clinic has treated more than 2,500 people, including visitors from Senegal.

‎The CEO also acknowledged the former Alkalo, Yahya Bojang, who donated the land for the facility, and praised the staff for their commitment.



‎She noted that despite challenges such as poor internet and bad weather, the clinic continues to operate through local and international cooperation.

Speakers also outlined future plans, including training Gambians in homeopathy and developing regional hubs.

Kah disclosed that partnerships are underway to secure a fleet of ambulances after concerns were raised about maternal emergencies in nearby communities.

‎‎Pierre Gomez, board chairperson described the clinic as a symbol of shared determination rather than the achievement of any single individual or organisation. He thanked volunteers, staff, board members, government partners and village leaders for helping sustain the initiative.

‎‎The Alkalo and the women’s group chairperson both thanked the foundation and donors for the investment. They encouraged continued collaboration with the Ministry of Health to expand the clinic’s services.

‎According to the founders the clinic will serve as a long-term model for community-based homeopathic care across the country.