GRA recognises most compliant taxpayers

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) on Saturday, 12 April honoured its most compliant taxpayers at the 7th Annual Taxpayers’ Awards Night, held at Coco Ocean Resort.

The event recognised 35 top-performing businesses and individuals for their consistent tax compliance and timely filing, with Africell GSM Ltd named the Largest Taxpayer of 2024. Other notable winners included Ecobank Gambia Ltd Bank of the Year, QCell Ltd GSM Company of the Year, and Jah Oil Ltd Oil Marketing Company of the Year.

The ceremony, attended by President Adama Barrow and key government officials, celebrated the critical role of taxpayers in national development.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the gathering, President Barrow emphasised that tax revenue funds essential services like schools, hospitals, and roads and called for continued partnership between the government and the private sector.

GRA’s Commissioner General, Yankuba Darboe, highlighted that the Authority surpassed its 2024 revenue target, collecting D20.83 billion—an 8% surplus and a 32% increase over the previous year. This achievement was attributed to strategic reforms, digitalisation, and a broadened tax base, not higher tax rates.

The awards night also showcased GRA’s ongoing reforms, including the implementation of digital systems like ASYCUDA WORLD, a digital excise stamp system, and new e-tracking for transit goods. Looking ahead, GRA aims to further enhance efficiency with upcoming initiatives such as a Rental Tax Compliance System and a robust e-invoicing platform for VAT.

- Advertisement -

The annual awards serve as both recognition and motivation, reinforcing the importance of tax compliance in supporting The Gambia’s economic growth and self-reliance.