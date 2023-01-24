GRCS Donates Koronumu Kunda with  borehole

The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) in partnership with SolHEALTH and Unite and Be One Nation for Earth (UB-ONE) Foundation on Saturday donated its co-funded solar powered water system to Koronumu Kunda community in Jimara District, Upper River Region.

The solar powered water system is under the healthcare support and strengthening project in The Gambia.

Kekuta Sanneh, Imam of Koronumu Kunda said the community has been without clean drinking water for over 50 years. He added that they drank water from an open well which caused them diarrhea and other sicknesses but noted that GRCS and partners intervention has ensured that is a thing of the past. He therefore thanked them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musa Sama, Alkalo of the village said the project is not only benefiting them, pointing out that communities within their surroundings now fetch clean drinking water from their borehole.

Yaya Sanyang, youth representative described water as something very important that one cannot do without. He added that even their animals now drink clean water.

Sira Barrow, women chairperson of the community said they used to be frightened when day was about to break because of the suffering they encountered before getting water. She stated that now they do not struggle as they can fetch water few meters away from their doorsteps. She therefore on behalf of women of the community commended Gambia Red Cross Society and partners for their humanitarian gesture.

Alasan Senghore, Secretary General of The Gambia Red Cross Society thanked SolHEALTH and Unite and Be One Nation for Earth (UB-ONE) Foundation for their confidence in working with them.

He urged beneficiaries to sustain, protect and ensure the maintenance of the borehole. He expressed their readiness to continue to do their best for humanity.

Fa Bakary Kalleh, President of The Gambia Red Cross Society said as a humanitarian institution, they complement government efforts to ensure people live dignified lives.

Amadou Drammeh, SolHEALTH Project Director urged the community to have a sustainability plan by setting up a committee that will ensure they contribute for the maintenance of the borehole when it has a breakdown.

Abdoulie Camara, SolHEALTH board member also urged the community to take ownership of the borehole and ensure the solar panels are clean at all times.

Abdoulie Jawo, representative of the Chief of Jimara District urged the community to ensure the sustainability of the borehole.

Jawo, a former National Assembly Member for JimaraConstituency said the community once cried for help during his time as a parliamentarian but he could not assist them. He therefore thanked GRCS and partners for making their dream come true.

Omar Jarju, Upper River Region Governor’s representative called on the community to open an account and save the contribution they make to ensure they increase their tap heads within the community in future. He also urged them to keep the taps’ surrounding clean at all times.