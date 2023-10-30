Group hosts GPA delegation to discuss port agreement, investment

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) delegation led by its Managing Director Ousman Jobarteh and Chief of Staff Mod Ceesay recently meet Albayrak Group in Türkiye to discuss issues relating to the port expansion project.

The delegation included members from various government bodies and agencies, including the Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority.

The purpose of the visit was to discuss technical details concerning the concession agreement and investment planning for Banjul Port.

The visit was also part of a broader effort to strengthen the bilateral relations between The Gambia and Türkiye, specifically in the context of a significant port development project.

on-site visits.

The Gambian delegation had the opportunity to visit various Albayrak Group investments across Türkiye, offering them firsthand insights into the capabilities and expertise of the company. The delegation toured several notable Albayrak Group projects, including Konya Tümosan, Katre Island, and Trabzon Port. These site visits were particularly insightful as they allowed the Gambian officials to witness the Group’s technical and financial capabilities.

The central focus of the discussions revolved around Banjul Port’s operations and Sanyang Port’s construction. Albayrak Group, as a renowned player in the infrastructure and port management sector, showcased its experience and capabilities in these areas, further instilling confidence in the Gambian delegation regarding the substantial investment.

West Africa’s Major Investment Project

The Banjul Port development project, one of the largest in West Africa, holds tremendous potential for both economic growth and strengthening the trade and logistical capacities of The Gambia. The delegation’s visit aimed to ensure that all technical aspects and investment planning are aligned with the growth objectives and aspirations of The Gambia.

As a follow-up to this important visit, the Gambian delegation is set to visit Albayrak Group’s Alport Conakry facilities in the Republic of Guinea on Tuesday, further deepening their understanding of the Group’s operations in the region.