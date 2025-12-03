Group to stage cultural festival Saturday 

- Advertisement -

The Fula Society has officially announced its plans to stage a grand cultural festival in Brending on Saturday 6 December, promising a vibrant celebration of heritage, tradition, and community unity.

This eagerly awaited event aims to spotlight the rich cultural tapestry of the Fula people, highlighting their unique customs, music, dance, and artisanal crafts.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Brending, the festival is designed to be a landmark occasion that not only honors the Fula identity but also fosters cross-cultural understanding within the broader Gambian society.

Organisers have confirmed that the festival will feature an array of activities, including traditional dance performances, storytelling sessions, Fulani traditional, and exhibitions of indigenous Fula attire and crafts.

“A significant focus of the festival is the promotion of Fula cultural education among the youth, ensuring that the younger generation remains deeply connected to their roots,” Samba Jallow, President of the group said.

He said traditional music instruments, culinary demonstrations of authentic Fula cuisine, and seminars on the history and values of the Fula community will be integral parts of the program.

The Fula Society leadership also underscored the festival’s importance in reinforcing social cohesion and cultural pride at a time when globalisation threatens to dilute indigenous identities.

“We called on governmental bodies, cultural institutions, and the general public to support and participate actively in the festival which is a national asset that enhances The Gambia’s multicultural landscape,” Jallow said.

He added that preparations are underway with logistics teams coordinating venues, security, and hospitality to ensure a seamless experience for attendees, both local and international.

The festival is also expected to boost local tourism and stimulate economic activity in Brending through vendor participation and cultural tourism.

The initiative by the Fula Society represents a strong and assertive cultural statement, reinforcing their commitment to preserving and celebrating an invaluable cultural heritage.

The Fula cultural festival in Brending promises to be a resounding success that will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.