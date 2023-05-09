GUNJUR HUMBLES BATOKUNKU IN GACH GLOBAL CUP

By Oumie Bojang

The inter-town football championship sponsored by GACH Global n in the West Coast region came to an exciting end Sunday with Gunjur beating BatoKunku on penalties to lift the cup.

Four other teams, Brufut, Sanyang, Tujereng and Kartong participated.

In the final played at Gunjur, Batokunku proved a hard nut to crack holding mighty Gunjur to a goalless draw in regulation time, forcing a nervous penalty shootout in which Gunjur prevailed 5-3. The result proved the ultimate tie-breaker for the two sides who bracketed on number of matches won and drawn as well as goals scored.

Coach Modou Manneh of Gunjur said they won the match on tactics against the youthful flair of the Batokunku side.

The tournament was organised by GACH Global company whose CEO Abubakar Jawara said the tournament was conceived to promote unity among the youths from the six communities.

The business tycoon again made a generous dip into his corporate budget splashing winners Gunjur with D150.000 and runners up Batokunku, D100.000. Sanyang which came third got D50.000.

There were individual prizes for Omar Touray of Gunjur who won best goalkeeper award while Abdou Wahab Dampha of Sanyang won the leading goal scorer award with a tally of four goals. But the most outstanding player was Lamin Marena of Batokunku. Each of the individual prizes attracted a D10,000 reward.

Representatives from all six participating towns turned for the final watched by a huge crowd in great excitement.