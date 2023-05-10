Energy stakeholders meet over WB project

By Amadou Jadama

The Ministry of Energy recently organised a meeting to update stakeholders on the implementation of the National Energy Efficiency Strategy supported by the World Bank under the Public Private Infrastructure Advisory Facility (PPIAF) and Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP).

Addressing the meeting, the deputy permanent secretary Ministry of Petroleum and Energy Mansata Darboe said scaling up energy efficiency is central to the country’s ambitions, to provide affordable, reliable and sustainable electricity to all.

According to DPS Darboe, currently, The Gambia’s energy sector is in the middle of a major transition, stressing that since the country entered a new political chapter in 2017, there has been strong efforts to improve electricity supply.

“The utility company Nawec has made significant strides to improve operational efficiency and is currently in the middle of a major organisational restructuring. The electricity roadmap 2021 to 2040 financed by World Bank is the primary planning instrument and a strategic reference point for all stakeholders in the energy sector. This embodies President Adama Barrow’s ambition to attain universal access to energy by 2025,” she said.

She said despite the significant gains registered in Nawec operations, there is still a need to introduce aggressive energy efficiency measures in The Gambia.