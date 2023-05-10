Foundation donates wheelchairs to Gambians

By Olimatou Coker

Last week, the Hagie Gai Foundation for the Physically Challenged (HGFPC) distributed wheelchairs to Gambians in partnership with the Canadian-Gambian Youth and Development Association (CGYDA) and KRISH, Yuri and Dimitry.

The mayor of KM Talib Ahmed Bensouda also donated 10 wheelchairs and crutches to the foundation which was its first donation at the Independence Stadium.

The foundation also donated mattresses, wheelchairs and crutches to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital EFSTH.

Hagie Drammeh, the CEO of the foundation thanked all their donors for extending support to the disable community.

He said the foundation doesn’t intend to stop at donating wheelchairs to persons with disabilities but will push for means that would help them better their lives.

The foundation’s spokesperson, Penda Conteh, said the foundation has been in existence since 2015 but was officially launched and registered this year, adding that persons with disabilities find it difficult to move around without the means to do so. She appealed to government, NGOs and philanthropists to support the foundation in its drive to change the lives of people living with disability.

Sheikh Tijan Cherry, the secretary general of the foundation said disability does not end at the physical aspect and that it can happen to anyone at any stage in life.

Omar Touray, the youth rep of the foundation commended Hagie Drammeh for leading the fight to ensure people with disability are recognised. He urged parents to avoid neglecting their disability children.