GYCC elects new executive, expresses commitment to strengthen youth entrepreneurship

The Gambia Youth Chamber of Commerce (GYCC), the umbrella body and voice of young Gambian entrepreneurs held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Congress at Bakau New Town Hall, Kanifing Municipality.

GYCC is a trade support youth institution that mobilizes young entrepreneurs in the Gambia to improve their future and advocate welfare of young entrepreneurs.

The activity involves conveying of the President’s Report of Activities and Financial Report by the Board Treasurer as per the preceding years. Immediately after presentation of activity and financial report the participants held a congress which paved a handing over for the outgoing Board, and ushered new Board Members.

However, the new executives include Modou Lamin Gassama as Board President; Neneh Gulo Bah, senior vice President; Penda S Bah, vice President for Agribusiness and Wally Saine as Vice President for Industrial.

In his statement Modou Lamin Gassama, new Board Chair for GYCC expressed gratitude to all the mentors, pioneers members, staff, public institutions, and partners who contributed immensely towards the growth and development of the chamber over the years.

“We are anticipating for more fruitful development impacts for the Private Sector; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and the General Membership under the leadership of the new Board and support from all the subordinate and decentralized structures,” he said.

Gassama further said the new leadership of GYCC is committed to creating more opportunities for SMEs on capacity strengthening, and more financial resilience; supporting the development of business growth activities and enhancing more networking opportunities as well as supporting the creation of sustainable development interventions in all productive sectors.

He advised young entrepreneurs to remain focused, innovative, consistent and committed in their various line sectors with the required strives in enabling the actualization of having sustainable and potential businesses.

Moving forward, he urged staff of GYCC to continue serving the best interest of the members on high value services for accelerated growth and empowerment of emerging business and SMEs.