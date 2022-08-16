27.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Hawks coronated king of Gambian football

Hawks Football Club were on Sunday officially coronated as the champions of the domestic men’s first division league in a ceremony at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.
The Reds wrapped up their impressive season on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Team Rhino when captain Omar Sarr came off the bench to score the game’s only goal in the 86th minute. Hawks eventually ended the season with 61 points from 30 matches.
The coronation ceremony was presided over by the President of the GFF Lamin Kaba Bajo and attended by high profile dignitaries. This season’s success has ended Hawks’ 26-year wait for a league title and their first trophy since the 2017 FA Cup win.
Hawks were also handed the league trophy and a cheque for D750,000:00 (Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dalasi). Real de Banjul and Steve Biko FC each went home with D300,000:00 (Three Hundred Thousand) and D150,000:00 One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dalasi as second and third place finishers respectively.

