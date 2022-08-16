Kamaso promises to pay league winners D1.7M

- Advertisement -

GFF presidential challenger Sadibou Kamaso has said if elected his administration will increase the league prizes for clubs. Writting on his official campaign Facebook page shortly after the GFF presented prizes to league leaders Hawks, Real and Steve Biko , Kamaso said: ”The majority of countries on the continent currently have professional leagues which have not only allowed their players to be highly exposed to the international market, but also makes certain that clubs have proper administrative, financial and legal structures and policies in place that protect the clubs and their staff and equally advancing their growth.

My team and I intend to increase the league prize money to 1.5 million Dalasis for the winners, runners up D750,000 and third position D500,000.00”.