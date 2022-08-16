27.2 C
Sports

Saudi Arabia congratulates Kaba on Wafu presidency

The President of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation SAFF Yasser Almesehal has congratulated GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo on his election as WAFU Zone A president.
In latter addressed to Bajo the Saudi football head writes: ”I would like to extend to you, on behalf of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), my congratulations for your election as the new president of the West African Football Union
(WAFU) Zone A.
I am confident that all the members of the WAFU football family and its stakeholders will tremendously benefit from your experience and leadership.
While looking forward to maintaining the strong cooperation between our two federations,
kindly accept, dear President, my most sincere regards”.

