Humanity First the Gambia donates agricultural implements

By Musa Bah

On Saturday the 22nd of October 2022, Humanity First the Gambia donated agricultural implements to the community of Sare Malang in the Central River Region of the Gambia. The items are part of a project which aims to help members of the village have food self-sufficiency by providing them with employment in the Agricultural sector.

Speaking at the colorful handing over ceremony held in the village, Mr Kawsu Kinteh, Chairman, Humanity First the Gambia said that, “the idea is to give the people of the village an opportunity to work hard in order to improve your living condition.” He cited the current economic challenges and the food security crisis in the world to impress upon them the need to grow what you eat and eat what you grow.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Yankuba Sinyako, the Director of Operations and Food Security, revealed that this was just the first phase. He went on to say, “Today, we are here to handover agricultural implements to the community of Sare Malang to enhance your agricultural activities.”

The implements donated on the occasion include a perimeter fencing wire, watering cans, and seeds. Humanity First also promised to continue to support the community until they are able to stand on their feet.

Mr. Sainey Mbaye, the Deputy Governor of the Central River Region graced the occasion. In his remarks, he expressed gratitude to Humanity First the Gambia and reiterated the importance of food self-sufficiency. He cited the numerous other projects run by Humanity First the Gambia. He urged the community to make good use of the garden.

Echoing the words of the deputy governor, Mr. Modou Lamin Baldeh, the Chief of Fulladu West, thanked Humanity First the Gambia and called on the villagers to make the best use of the garden. He said the time has come for people to cultivate what they need for feeding as the world is battling food security challenges.

Mr Kissima MBallow who deputized the Alkalo of the village thanked Humanity First the Gambia assuring the occasion that the people of the village will make good use of the garden and work to ensure food self-sufficiency.

The project is expected to last for three years with the total amount to be invested going up to half a million dalasis. This is one of the most important projects of Humanity First aimed at eradicating hunger.

Humanity First is a non-political, non-religious and impartial international relief and development agency that focuses on protecting human life and dignity. Humanity First provides aid on the basis of necessity alone, irrespective of caste, creed, color or religion.

The mission of Humanity First is to serve socially disadvantaged individuals and families in the poorer communities and disaster struck areas of the world.