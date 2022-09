- Advertisement -

The world athletics has issued its global rankings for September placing Gambian international sprinter and Africa’s 100 M champion, Gina Bass at 26th place in women’s 200M and 27 in women’s 100M.

She was ranked overall 304 out of 4,963 athletes globally. Gina bass is currently the torch bearer of Gambian athletics out achieving most generations of Gambian track and field tracks.

Alkamba Times