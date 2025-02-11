IBA EQUIPS GAMBIA BOXING ASSOCIATION

- Advertisement -

Weeks after being formally admitted as member of the World Boxing Association, the Gambia National Boxing Association GNBA has received a massive package of boxing materials from the International Boxing Associaition, IBA .

The materials worth USD25,000, were on Saturday unveiled by the GNBA at a ceremony. They include gloves, head guards, boxing rings among others.

The public relations officer of the GNBA, Baba Saine, said the items would go a long way to develop boxing.’’ This is a momentous time in Gambian boxing and our objective is to revive and take boxing to higher heights,’’ he said. He thanked the IBA for the assistance.

The GNBA spokesman however expressed disappointment that no one from both the Ministry of Sports and the National Sports Council attended the unveiling of the items despite invitations made out to them.’’ We had to struggle all by ourselves to clear these

materials. We hope that sports authorities would pay more attention to other sports other than football,’’ Mr Saine said.