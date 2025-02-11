Preview: Man City vs Real de Madrid

- Advertisement -

If Manchester City meeting Real Madrid would not have been a surprise prediction before the start of the 2024/25 Champions League, few would have expected each side to have lost three times by this point of their campaigns.

Both teams were in danger of exiting the competition with two matches of the new eight-game league format remaining, and City only rescued themselves during the final 45 minutes of their final game of the initial stage, beating Club Brugge in a comeback inspired by half-time substitute Savinho.

“We should be getting into the next round more convincingly and not find ourselves in a play-off against Real Madrid,” the winger told City’s website.

“It’s worth mentioning that Real Madrid, with all the weight their shirt carries, shouldn’t be in the play-offs either, with all due respect to the other teams.

“I’ll be fulfilling a dream. I always watched Manchester City vs Real Madrid on the TV back when I was playing for [Brazilian club] Atletico Mineiro. Now I get to be here, living this moment.”

Madrid won their final three matches of the league phase to finish in the play-off places and have always made the round of 16 in the modern format of the competition.

The 15-time winners are by far the most successful team in the history of the Champions League, reaching the semi-finals twice and lifting the trophy twice during the past four seasons, the last three of which have included encounters with City.

While City’s home game on Tuesday (8pm GMT) is less likely to be decisive in the tie this time, they were knocked out at Etihad Stadium last season when Madrid beat them on penalties there after a 4-4 draw on aggregate.

Last year [against Real Madrid] was frustrating because we dominated the game and even so we weren’t able to score the goal that would have made a difference. We know who we are facing – a team that plays differently to us. They won’t make it easy. We need to do what we…

City’s 4-0 home win sealed a 5-1 aggregate thrashing on their way to the title the previous season, and Madrid won 3-1 at home in an epic in 2021/22, ensuring they prevailed 6-5 after extra time.

“We probably let ourselves down in a few of the games and that is the reason why we have ended up in the [play-offs],” Madrid and England attacker Jude Bellingham told UEFA.com after his side’s 3-0 win at Brest on Matchday 8.

“We’ll try and face [City with a better face. You can see that we are definitely starting to click as a team in the last few weeks.”

Team news

Defender Abdukodir Khusanov, midfielder Nico Gonzalez and forward Omar Marmoush could make their European debuts for City after being added to their Champions League squad.

Centre-back Vitor Reis became the most expensive Brazilian defender in history when he arrived from Palmeiras for £29.6 million in January, but the 19-year-old has not been registered for the Champions League.

Gonzalez’s first appearance for the club lasted 22 minutes before he was withdrawn with an issue during the 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round win at third-tier Leyton Orient on Saturday, and manager Pep Guardiola hopes the Spaniard will have recovered.

Gonzalez’s first appearance for the club lasted 22 minutes before he was withdrawn with an issue during the 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round win at third-tier Leyton Orient on Saturday, and manager Pep Guardiola hopes the Spaniard will have recovered.

Key midfielder Rodri was a surprise new addition to their European squad for the knockout stage but is unlikely to return for several months as the Spain international continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Goalkeeper Ederson has been sidelined for City this month but could return, while centre-back Nathan Ake and winger Jeremy Doku are doubts.

Real Madrid’s list of defensive absentees lengthened during their 1-1 draw at home to Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday.

Right-back Lucas Vazquez suffered a left hamstring injury, with 19-year-old midfielder Chema Andres added to their travelling party in his place.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti had already been without Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger at the back, so the majority of the visitors’ defence could be made up of players unfamiliar with their positions.

Ancelotti praised 21-year-old Raul Asencio and Aurélien Tchouameni – usually a midfielder – for their performances at centre-back against Atleti.

“For Tuesday’s game, we have to see the recovery of those who have played,” he said, appearing to hint that the likes of Ferland Mendy could also now be in contention to start. “Those who haven’t played today have an advantage to play on Tuesday.”

The situation could make it imperative that Tchouameni, Camavinga and Rudiger avoid bookings, which would suspend them from the second leg.