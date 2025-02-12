Ecowas, Türkiye discuss combating terrorism and insecurity in West Africa

- Advertisement -

Outgoing Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Hidayet Bayraktar, has on Monday February 10, 2025, bid farewell to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray in Abuja, Nigeria.

Dr Touray and Mr Bayraktar discussed issues linked to insecurity and terrorism in the region, and explored possible solutions to effectively combat these scourges.

Hidayet Bayraktar reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to further support ECOWAS’ efforts to meet community challenges and promote peace, security and stability in the West African sub-region.

Mr Bayraktar praised the excellent cooperation between his country and ECOWAS, and thanked Dr. Omar Alieu Touray for his availability, his contribution and his constant efforts to deepen this cooperation.

For his part, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray hailed the role played by Türkiye in the development of West Africa. President Touray recalled the various regional and UN initiatives aimed at combating insecurity and terrorism in the ECOWAS region. He insisted on the need to promote peace and security, indispensable factors in the development of a region.

“ECOWAS’s major challenge is insecurity, and none of its member states can face it alone. If we are not united, we cannot combat this threat. Unity and collective collaboration are essential to preserve peace and stability in West Africa”, declared Dr Touray.

He urged Türkiye to continue its efforts to support peace, unity and security in West Africa. “Türkiye is a major partner of Africa and a privileged partner of ECOWAS. Its leadership is hailed and appreciated throughout the African continent,” said Dr Touray.