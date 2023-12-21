ICDT says women-owned businesses pivotal in world economy

- Advertisement -

By Oumie Bojang

Momoudou Sall, assistant director general of Islamic Centre for Development, has said that women constitute more than half of the world’s population, and demonstrate unique abilities, talents that are essential for achieving a comprehensive economic and social development, the most important amid the global challenging circumstances.

Sall mentioned this at a training workshop organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Trade Facilitation Office of Canada on access to markets, and management of value chains for the benefit of women owned enterprises and cooperatives in The Gambia.

He added that the current situation of women in OIC countries reflects the necessity for collective efforts from all of them, as international institutions, member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and international partners, to find the efficient ways to enhance the socio-economic development of women in order for them to achieve their financial independence.

He commended the significant achievements that OIC countries have made so far in empowering women, and improving their status in society. “We proudly note continuous progress rates, with school going girls and more women entering the workforce; the increasing presence of women in leading political and leadership positions both in private and public sectors, and at the international levels, is attributed to the enlightenment policies and programs of OIC Countries and its institutions aiming at overcoming social and cultural barriers hindering women’s emancipation and economic empowerment.”

Babucarr Ousmaila Joof, Minister of Trade, indicated the timeliness of the training, noting that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Member States are actively discussing the OIC preferential scheme; which is a mechanism to improve on Intra-OIC trade, which will benefit all of them. “This is a clear manifestation of our commitment to fostering economic empowerment and inclusivity, the focus on women entrepreneurs reflects the acknowledgement that they play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and sustainable

development.”

Amine Laghidi, TFO Canada Associate, reiterated the importance of empowering women. He said when a woman succeeds, it’s a creation of employment automatically, when she succeeds in a continent it’s more stability in a family, better education for her children and better health for her parents.

Bamezon Leguede, a regional President of the Ecowas Federation of Business Women Entrepreneurs from Togo, and Nini Joof, a Gambian entrepreneur both beneficiaries of the training expressed gratitude for the organisers and called for more of such training.