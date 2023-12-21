OIC Gambia supports GID, police as part of preparations for OIC submit

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Gambia Secretariat has supported the police and the Gambia Immigration Department as part of their preparations of the country’s security sector ahead of the summit next year.

Among the items that were presented at the Police Headquarters Tuesday include consumables, branded traffic polls, computers and printing machines.

- Advertisement -

The chief executive officer of the OIC Gambia, Yankuba Dibba said they have also secured security gears and apparatus as well as uniforms supported to police and the Gambia army.

He explained: “The Gambia OIC Secretariat places on the apex of our priorities as we prepare to host the heads of state and government of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. Understanding how crucial a safe environment and a secure environment is to the proper planning and hosting of a global event of this magnitude. The Gambia counts on the fullest capacity of the state security services to stay on the alert and ensure preparedness. As part of the structures, we have robust dedicated Security Committee comprising members from all the security services of the State such as; the Gambia Police Force, the Gambia Immigration Department, State Intelligence Services, the Gambia Armed Forces, Gambia Fire and Rescue Services, Aviation Security and Safety, among other specialised agencies. This Committee meets regularly under the chairmanship of Mr Jassey, to ensure regular high-level coordination and planning. Over the years, it is gratifying to note that the OIC Secretariat has mobilised huge materials and training assistance for the security service of the Gambia. Since 2019, the Secretariat has facilitated the training of more than 1, 000 security personnel in various specialized security areas. Some took place in the Gambia whiles some took place abroad including a high-level training in international conference security planning and management in Turkey”.