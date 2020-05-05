31 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
type here...
News

‘IEC will not comment on MC Cham’s opinion’

210
untittled 2
- Advertisement -

By Momodou Justice Darboe

The communications director at the Independent Electoral Commission, Joseph Colley, has said IEC will not be drawn into the debate over whether some political parties in the country should be deregistered.

The youth leader of the Gambia Democratic Congress, MC Cham Jr, has recommended to the IEC to deregister some political parties in the country as, in his words, most of them do not possess the prerequisites to exist as bona fide political entities.

- Advertisement -

The GDC youth leader made particular mention of the NRP of tourism minister Hamat Bah, GPDP of presidential youth adviser Henry Gomez and the newly-formed NPP of President Adama Barrow as some of the parties that the IEC should reign in on to, what he believes, restore sanity to our political landscape. The parties are existing in contravention of Electoral Laws because they neither have offices nor do they organize rallies to justify their existence.

But talking to The Standard on Monday at Election House, Joseph Colley tersely said: “I cannot tell you anything about that because you’re biased. You started with MC Cham and believed all what he told you. I cannot grant you an interview because of your biasness.”
When put to him that he was just asked a question that many would have been asking, Colley quipped: “That’s why I am not talking to you. I cannot grant you an interview because you’re biased.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOn press freedom, where there is no terminus
Next articleHotel Association demands gov’t bailout over Covid-19 ‘catastrophe’
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

GAP Leader Threatens To Expose Ministers Who ‘looted Funds’ To Buy Houses In Senegal

By Omar Bah The secretary general of the opposition Gambia Action Party has warned what he describes as 'greedy government ministers and senior officials' to...
Read more
News

Soldier who fired gun at Kalagi checkpoint arrested

By Lamin Cham The Gambia Armed Forces yesterday confirmed the arrest of the soldier who fired a gun to scare drug law enforcement officers at...
Read more
News

Hotel Association demands gov’t bailout over Covid-19 ‘catastrophe’

By Tabora Bojang The Gambia Hotel Association has demanded an immediate emergency bailout from government to save the hospitality industry from being 'wiped out' due...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

batchilly 1

GAP Leader Threatens To Expose Ministers Who ‘looted Funds’ To...

By Omar Bah The secretary general of the opposition Gambia Action Party has warned what he describes as 'greedy government ministers and senior officials' to...
army pro

Soldier who fired gun at Kalagi checkpoint arrested

barrow 1

The senseless and irrational massive redeployments in the civil and public services

hotel association

Hotel Association demands gov’t bailout over Covid-19 ‘catastrophe’

untittled 2

‘IEC will not comment on MC Cham’s opinion’

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions