IIHT students present final project on graphic design and digital marketing

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The Indian Institute of Hardware Technology Gambia limited on Thursday graduated nine students on graphic design and digital marketing. The final project presentation was held at the IIHT Gambia school complex at Kairaba Avenue.

IIHT is an ICT training institute and was established in 2019.

The graduands were trained on photoshop, illustrator, premier pro and SEO, the vision of IIHT Gambia institution is connecting talent to opportunity.

Speaking Eleman S. Kah, the marketing officer at IIHT, said since the inception of the institution, it has been determined to complement the efforts of the government in providing quality, affordable and life-empowering ICT skills.

He said beyond the technical skills, the students have embraced the character of collaboration, critical thinking and adaptability. Also, in the ever-evolving landscape of multimedia, it is not just about mastering the tools but it’s about understanding the trends, connecting with the audiences, creating meaningful and impactful designs and marketing strategies.

He disclosed that over the years, the institution has graduated over 2,500 students in various ICT multimedia and disciplines and about 70-80% of the students have secured jobs.

He hailed the institution for the 9 months hard work, dedication and commitment. Also urged the graduands to be good ambassadors of the institution in exercising their duties.

Njagga Sowe, lecturer at IIHT applauded the students on their determination and courage for the passed 9 months of the training, he said there are main opportunities in the job market when you acquired digital skills.

Amie Cham, graduand on behalf of her fellow students express gratitude to the institution and the management for job well done. Also she urged her fellow students to embark on respective journeys and to be vigilant stewards of knowledge they gain.