In Equatorial Guinea: Barrow meets Jammeh (From the archives)

By Alagie Saidy-Barrow

The plane lands and Jammeh forlornly looks at the Gambian delegation as they majestically come down the airplane’s staircase in their beautiful and well-creased haftans. He immediately recognizes some of the faces in the delegation, and a sense of sadness overcomes him. “I made some of these people into who they are today”, he says to himself. “Look at how they all betrayed me.” Some in the delegation deliberately avoided his eyes, but this is not the time to show my anger. I must pretend to be nice to them, Yahya said under his breath.

And then he sees a burly man ambling down the stairs, and everyone around him seemed to be worried that he could fall any minute.

Yahya stood there reminiscing. Ndeysan, Time come, time pass, he smiles to himself, amazed at the size of the delegation. I thought they said I was wasting the people’s money; what has changed? He asked himself.

As Barrow got closer, Yahya broke the lines and rushed to shake his hand and have a word with him, but he was stopped by security. Barrow whispered in Tangara’s ear, and Tangara hesitantly approached Yahya.

“Adama said he doesn’t want to be seen talking to you in public. We will send you word on where to meet in private.”

Yahya vigorously nodded and stepped back in line, grinning from ear to ear even as he was seething with anger inside. This Tangara, he thinks to himself, I made him who he is today, and look at him! But I’ll teach these leeches a lesson.

Some in Barrow’s entourage, like Alagie Ceesay, Seedy Njie, completely avoided Yahya’s eyes. They had been very close to him when he was in power. Some were his errand boys and girls, and now they pretend as if he’s a nobody.

The Meeting

Adama: Jeh, Yahya, how are you doing, my friend, and how is the family?

Yahya: HE, I am very fine, thank you. Alhamdullilah, my vacation is going well, especially since those ungrateful people left me here. Did you see them dancing after they said you won the elections?

Adama: How is Madam Tuti, eh, I mean Sainab?

Yaya: Hehehe… You Fula people; her name is Zainab. She’s doing fine. But you know how women are. They stay with you only when times are good. She’s between Morocco and Guinea now, enjoying our money.

Adama: Jeh, “fordee” he doesn’t come to see you here?

Yahya: He who?

Adama: Sainab

Yahya: Yes, sometimes she comes down, but this place is not ideal for her and the children. Mostly, I’m alone here. But listen, about this White Paper in which my enemies want to prosecute me, this is not what you agreed with Seedy Njie and the Tombong executive of my APRC!

Adama: You know it’s your fault, Yaya. Like Lang Tombong said, if you just took your time and aligned with my NPP, I would have been able to help you, but you went on air and called me a donkey. Ask Tombong Jatta, I told him that we will not persecute you, and we will bring you back and give you all the benefits of a former head of state. But you called me a donkey even after I visited your home in Kanilai and tried to show my sincerity.

Yahya: I was misled by people. Billai wallie tallie. You know how Gambians are. I’ve never seen a more unprincipled group of people anywhere. They are very misleading and sweet-tongued. I was told you were just using me to get votes, and after you get what you wanted, you will betray me like you did your kuwalison partners and Ousainu Darboe. I think it’s good that you did that to Ousainou Darboe because I don’t like that man, and he deserves that. He will never be president in my, I mean, your country!

Adama: President in Equitoriyal Jinneh, that’s impossible, but listen, don’t discuss Ousainu here. You know my government is still infested with UDP people who pretend as if they support my development agenda when they don’t. So I have to be careful. For you, I had no such intentions of betraying you. Did I betray Tombong or Seedy Njie? Look at the positions I gave them. They have their dream jobs, and they have made huge financial strides since I hired them. Now they both have good jobs, and they are my watchmen in parliament. There was noise about their nomination, but no one can do anything about it. I am the one Allah chose to be Perrsident.

Yahya: Yes, I suggest you fire anyone suspected of being UDP. You have to keep an eye on the Mandinkas. Don’t promote them and make sure you surround yourself with your kind. I don’t care about Seedy or Tombong. They are all traitors. Those two don’t believe in anything but where to get the next meal. Whatever it takes. I want to know what you intend to do. Do you really want to prosecute me?

Adama: Listen, we cannot discuss this kind of thing around people. But you know, I have lots of pressure on me, especially from our development partners. If I don’t say I’ll persecute, eh prosecution you, they will stop giving me money. And I need to build more roads. Elections are coming again.

Yahya: So you are not going to follow through?

Adama: Aye Nko, we cannot discuss this sensitive matter here. I have political considerations to make. I have to be careful how I implement this white paper. My AG tells me that if I can get the parliament to pass my constitution, I have nothing to worry about again. So just be *patience.”

Yahya: I was also told Saul Badgie is cooperating with you to prosecute me, so you gave him alumni; I mean, amnesty!

Adama: I didn’t give anyone alumni. What alumni. Let me tell you something. I am a political animal. I didn’t give anyone immunisation to persecution. I will surprise everyone. They don’t know me. Just sit here and don’t make noise. And don’t ever call me a donkey again!

Yahya: Sorry, sorry… sometimes I think I am still the president, you know, and I can say anything. Belie you see, this life has three days: Yesterday, today, and tomorrow. I saw how some of the people in your huge entourage even avoided my eyes. They cannot even look me in the eye! These people are nothing! Imagine that Jahumpa Ceesay woman saying silly things about me.

Adama: Is ok. Let me go to my meeting, and I will send a message to you through Seedy Njie or Tombong Jatta. Belie those two still love you too much. You should start talking to them again.

Yahya: Ok, I will be waiting to hear from you, sir. I want my vacation to be over now. Billai, I miss my home. It’s very lonely here, and I don’t want to die here.