The looting of our land!

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Once again here’s another groundbreaking investigative story from Malagen written by the award winning journalist Dija Jawo! It’s a heartbreaking story of greed, corruption and a scandalous disregard of the best interest of people and nature!

This is a story of the plunder of our collective heritage by those who bear primary responsibility to protect public interest. This story requires urgent and tough action from all citizens. It is yet another reminder of the Cancer of Corruption prevailing in this country with impunity. This must be confronted!

“It is not clear who influenced the various allocations. Mr. Faal had admitted meeting President Barrow over his application for the said land, but rejected claims that Mr. Barrow had influenced the GTBoard’s decision. But President Barrow had publicly admitted to allocating land to Mr. Faal.” Malagen

Essa Faal, Nandkishore Rajwani, and Khalilou Wague and whoever got land within the Tanji Bird Reserve should return our land! ASAP. There is no justification whatsoever for encroaching on the Tanji Bird Reserve.

The president has no authority or power to give public land especially a protected forest to any individual. To influence such is also illegal and unethical. The President must be severely held accountable.

Essa Faal should know that a reserved land; a bird sanctuary is off limits. He has a duty to protect the best interest of the country including its flora and fauna. As someone outraged by the bad governance and corruption in this country prompting him to seek the presidency in order to salvage the Gambia, then Mr. Essa Faal should know better how to pursue his personal and business interests. No one needed to tell him that no amount of eco-friendliness of a hotel warrants occupying a bird sanctuary!

This story once more highlights that the greatest threat to the peace, stability, development and prosperity of the Gambia has been the Government of Pres. Adama Barrow and before him, Tinpot Dictator Yaya Jammeh. They have demonstrated that they do not care at all about this country and her people. Like Yaya Jammeh, Pres. Barrow continues to mortgage the destiny and future of this nation with total disregard of the law and ethics.

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh

The Gambia Government feeds on and fuels corruption

Dear Editor,

Pope Francis said corruption is paid by the poor. The website of The Gambia National Audit Office-NAO has a list of reports of audit exercisesconducted on various public institutions and issues. These reports exposes massive corruption for which there has been no to little accountability.

Citizens must make this site a regular place to visit.

The underdevelopment of the Gambia rests squarely on the prevalence of corruption and the lack of accountability. Corruption is costing lives, killing futures, destroying potentials and denying futures while threatening the peace and stability of the country.

The World Bank states that “while there are no credible estimates of the global cost of corruption, corruption research has provided ample empirical evidence that it is associated with a range of negative outcomes and severely hampers inclusive and sustainable development.”

The Global Infrastructure Anti-Corruption Centre states, “Corruption is one of the greatest obstacles to the alleviation of poverty, and the development of adequate and safe food, water, healthcare, education and infrastructure. CORRUPTION KILLS.”

UNDP says corruption is one of the scourges of modern life. Its costs are staggering. But the costs are not just financial, corruption is also paid for in human potential, it states.

Gambia Participates states that, “Corruption in both the public and private sectors remain prevalent and it directly and indirectly poses serious impediments to The Gambia’s developmental initiatives.”

Corruption is not only undermining national development hence harming individual and collective progress, but corruption is also eating away the moral fabric of Gambian society. Thanks to corruption, values and standards rooted in our laws, religions and cultures necessary to create a just and fair society are being eroded. Corruption kills hope, sympathy, compassion, unity, justice, responsibility and peace in individuals and society.

The fight against corruption is therefore a legal and moral imperative for every citizen. Hence EFSCRJ joins Gambians Against Looted Assets in asking citizens to come out on Wednesday July 23 at Iceman junction to protest and save the country from widespread, indiscriminate, unchecked and blatant corruption in our Government.

Transparency and Accountability are the Foundations of Justice.

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh