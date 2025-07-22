Car drifting: a call for urgent action

- Advertisement -

Very often now, headlines across the country are filled with tragic stories of young car drifters — reckless drivers, often barely out of their teens, turning public roads into race tracks. What begins as a thrill ends in broken bones, destroyed property, and lost lives.

The growing menace of drifting, the dangerous act of intentionally skidding vehicles at high speed, is not just a traffic concern; it’s a social crisis which has to be nipped in the bud.

This reckless behavior is fueled by a mix of youthful exuberance, peer pressure, unemployment, and a lack of meaningful engagement. Many of these young men seek validation through dangerous stunts shared on social media, unaware or unconcerned about the devastating consequences.

In a bid to stop the harm, we must begin with enforcement. Authorities must treat illegal drifting as a serious offence with real consequences — heavy fines, license suspensions, and impounded vehicles. But policing alone is not the answer.

Communities must play a role. Parents and elders must open conversations about responsibility, consequences, and respect for life. Schools and youth groups can also help by promoting road safety education and offering outlets for young people to channel their energy — such as sports, skills training, or even organized motorsport events in controlled environments.

Stopping the harm caused by drifting will not be easy, but it is necessary. Too many lives are being shattered for thrills that last mere seconds. It’s time to steer the youth away from destruction and towards a future built on safety, dignity, and real success.

There is no time like now. Let there be solutions to this problem before it causes more harm.