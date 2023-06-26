India approves the export of broken rice to Gambia, others

India has authorised the export of broken rice to Senegal, Gambia, and Indonesia in response to requests made by the respective nations, according to the Directorate-General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). However, the specific quantity of broken rice permitted for export to these countries has not been disclosed.

According to a trade notice issued on Tuesday, the DGFT stated that only exporters who have shipped all types of rice to Senegal, Gambia, and Indonesia over the past three years will be granted a quota for exporting broken rice.

Previously, the Indian government had imposed a ban on broken rice exports on September 8, 2022. However, the ban was amended on May 24, 2023, allowing shipments to countries to address their food security needs based on their respective governments’ requests.

Exporters have been instructed by the DGFT to file applications online between Thursday and June 30, seeking to ship a minimum threshold of 8,000 metric tons of broken rice via sea. The DGFT emphasized that applications would only be considered if the exporter applied for a quantity exceeding the minimum threshold.

The allocation of broken rice export quotas will be determined on a pro-rata basis, taking into account the average export of all rice varieties to the respective countries over the three preceding years before the financial year in which the shipments were initially restricted.

Exporters will be granted permits valid until December 31 and will be required to submit a “landed certificate” upon completion of exporting their allocated quota of broken rice within one month.

Earlier in February, the Indian government, under special consideration during the ban on shipments, approved exports of 250,000 metric tons of broken rice to Senegal, 100,000 metric tons to Gambia, and 9,900 metric tons to Djibouti.

Source: KJ Krishi Jagran