Initiative launched to empower local artists in Africa

UN Tourism and the TUI Care Foundation launch ‘Colourful Cultures’, a call for proposals focused on supporting the creative talent of a continent. The initiative aims to empower local artists and artisans, particularly women and youth, in rural tourism destinations across selected African countries. These projects will enhance the benefits of tourism for local artists and artisans, progressing sustainable economic opportunities while safeguarding cultural heritage and enhancing community empowerment and engagement.

The civil society and non-governmental organizations are invited to present projects that benefit artists and artisans in rural tourism destinations in Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, The Gambia, Tunisia, and Zambia. Each selected project can receive a maximum grant of EUR 20,000. The programme is expected to increase the capacity of artists and artisans to tap into the tourism economy, enhance their visibility in tourism destinations, and improve the availability of support services in rural areas.

‘Colourful Cultures’ is part of the innovative tourism for rural development small grants programme from UN Tourism that is dedicated exclusively to leveraging tourism for sustainable development in rural areas. To kickstart the programme, the United Nations Specialized Agency has welcomed the TUI Care Foundation as its first funding partner. The call for applications will close on December 2.

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said, “Tourism has the potential to deliver significant socio-economic benefits in rural areas, preserving cultural heritage and creating jobs. We are proud to launch the first-ever Tourism for Rural Development Small Grants Programme at UN Tourism. ‘Colourful Cultures’, enabled by the TUI Care Foundation, exemplifies our commitment to sustainable development and the empowerment of local communities.”

Thomas Ellerbeck, Chairman of the TUI Care Foundation, echoed this sentiment, stating: “The collaboration with UN Tourism is a testament to our dedication to the sustainable development of the tourism sector. By supporting artists and artisans, we are preserving cultural heritage and promoting economic growth and social well-being in some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.