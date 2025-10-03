InnovaRx Global Health and Florence Healthcare sign historic partnership agreement to transform healthcare access in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

Landmark MoU establishes exclusive affiliation between leading Gambian healthcare provider and prominent Turkish hospital network

In a groundbreaking ceremony held at the InnovaRx Global Health headquarters in Pipeline, InnovaRx WOW HEALTH SERVICES and Florence Healthcare (UK) formalised a historic Memorandum of Understanding that promises to revolutionise healthcare delivery in The Gambia and establish a new paradigm for international medical collaboration in West Africa.

The signing ceremony and strategic presentation brought together healthcare leaders from both organisations to commemorate what many are calling a watershed moment for Gambian healthcare infrastructure and access to world-class medical services.

A vision for dignified healthcare through partnership

In his keynote address, Dr Ismail Badjie, Founder and CEO of InnovaRx Global Health, expressed profound gratitude to the Florence Healthcare delegation, led by Dr Sinan Nazif Aran, MD, General Manager, and Dr Genco Cetinkanat, Deputy General Manager, for their commitment to this transformative partnership.

“This historic affiliation represents endless opportunities for creating true synergy in increasing access to dignified healthcare through partnership and knowledge transfer,” Dr Badjie declared. “We are witnessing the birth of a symbiosis that meets the urgent demand for integrated healthcare services, not just in The Gambia, but across the global healthcare landscape.”

Building bridges across continents

Dr Sinan N Aran, speaking on behalf of Florence Healthcare, provided insight into the institution’s distinguished history and its strategic vision for expanding healthcare access. “Florence Healthcare is committed to building meaningful bridges with both public and private healthcare institutions in The Gambia,” Dr. Aran affirmed. “This partnership reflects our belief in collaborative medicine and our dedication to elevating healthcare standards through shared expertise and resources.”

The discussions highlighted promising opportunities for deeper institutional relationships, particularly between Florence Teaching Hospital and Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, under the progressive leadership of Chief Medical Director Dr Mustapha Bittaye. This tri-institutional collaboration promises to enhance medical education, clinical excellence, and patient care outcomes across The Gambia’s healthcare system.

A full circle moment: from student to leader

In a particularly moving testament to the partnership’s potential, Betty Gomez, Clinical Operations Manager at InnovaRx, shared her personal journey as a former Florence Healthcare trainee in Turkey. “This is a full circle moment for me,” Gomez reflected. “As a product of Florence’s exceptional training programs, I stand here today as proof of what this partnership can achieve – the transformation of healthcare professionals who return home equipped to elevate standards and save lives.”

Strategic vision for The Gambia’s healthcare future

Yusupha M Jobe, Director of Finance at InnovaRx, who served as official host for the distinguished guests, emphasised the transformative potential of this alliance. “This partnership represents unprecedented potential not only for InnovaRx but for The Gambia as a nation,” Jobe stated. “We are positioning our country as a hub for medical excellence in West Africa.”

Sola Mahoney, InnovaRx USA Board Member, reinforced the organisation’s ambitious vision: “InnovaRx’s aspiration to become the largest and most comprehensive health ecosystem in The Gambia is not merely a goal – it is a commitment we are actively building through strategic partnerships like this one.”

Comprehensive scope of collaboration

The MoU establishes a multi-faceted framework for cooperation, including:

• Seamless Healthcare Services between InnovaRx facilities and Florence Healthcare network

• Advanced Telemedicine, Teleradiology, Telepathology, and Laboratory Services

• Visiting Physician Programs (Joint Clinic Model) bringing Turkish medical expertise to Gambian patients

• Medical Education and Training initiatives for Gambian healthcare professionals

• Joint Healthcare Delivery Management and Operations projects

• Exclusive Affiliation Status, with Florence Healthcare designated as InnovaRx’s exclusive partner for Turkey and InnovaRx serving as Florence’s exclusive affiliate in The Gambia

About InnovaRx Global Health

InnovaRx WOW HEALTH SERVICES, a branch of InnovaRx Global Health, is a leading healthcare provider in The Gambia committed to delivering world-class medical services and expanding access to dignified healthcare across West Africa.

About Florence Healthcare

Florence Healthcare, registered in the United Kingdom, represents one of Turkey’s largest, most reputable, and technologically advanced hospital networks, recognised throughout the region for medical excellence and innovation.

