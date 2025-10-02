NORWEGIAN SIDE BODØ/GLIMT COACHES ARRIVE IN GAMBIA 

- Advertisement -

Two coaches from Norwegian football league club FK Bodø/Glimt, are in The Gambia as guests of the club’s Gambian partners, the Tijan Jaiteh Academy.

During their stay, the duo, Anders Konraden and Robert Hauge, will be working with technicians and coaches of their Gambia partner academy on tactics, player logistics and general football excellence.

The visit is part of a partnership between the Tijan Jaiteh academy and the Norwegian club which is currently the biggest in Scandinavia, and making waves in the ongoing UEFA champions league.

The visiting coaches will also visit and watch Nawettan centres in the lookout for potential good Gambian players.

“We are very delighted to receive the coaches and their visit demonstrates the healthiness of our partnership which is aimed at developing Gambian footballers in general,” said former Gambia international and head of the local academy, Tijan Jaiteh.