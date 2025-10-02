spot_img
Sports

Gambia beach volleyball team off to world championship

The Gambia national U-18 beach volleyball team yesterday travelled to Doha to participate in the World Under -18 beach championship organised by the global body,  FIVB,  The championship is scheduled  to run from 7th – 10th October 2025. The team booked its ticket to the global stage in the recent Zone 11 championship hosted in Banjul. The Gambia is ranked among the top beach volleyball nations in Africa.

The team comprising male and female players, will participate in the male and female categories.

