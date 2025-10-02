Wagadu FC gets new coach

- Advertisement -

Wagadu Football Club has announced the appointment of Malik Gassama as Head Coach ahead of the upcoming GFF League Division 2 season.

The new head coach served a successful stint as assistant coach last season, earning him the trust and confidence of the club to lead the team into this exciting new season.

Joining him on the technical bench will be former captain Bilal Krubally, who will serve as his assistant.

‘Together, Malik and Bilal represent the heart and spirit of the club and we are confident they will guide our team to new heights,” a statement from Wagadu on Facebook said.

