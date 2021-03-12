IS FORTUNE STOPPABLE? Real, Wallidan renew rivalry… Is Gamtel really ready?

- Advertisement -

By Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Hawks and Gamtel will start the week at the Live Your Dreams Football Academy complex in Basori this afternoon in a potential thriller of the week. Gamtel lost to Elite United in week eight and will be keen to put that sad experience behind when they face the not-on-form Hawks side.

At the late Ousman Saho football grounds in Yundum, BK Millan will face struggling Brikama United. BK Millan too is reeling from its wounds from a loss to Real last week while Brikama United only managed a draw against Hawks last week.

Tomorrow, Saturday, league leaders Fortune FC will hope their fortune continues when they face Elite United in Yundum. These two teams played only once against each other and it ended in a nail-biting four goal thrilling two-all draw. But last week Elite United came from behind to beat Gamtel 3-1 and therefore has reason they can beat Fortune. They would need more than wishful thinking though.

At Basori, Marimoo will face second place GPA while at Yundum, there will be an all Banjul affair with Waa Banjul taking on bottom place Banjul United. Both teams are coming from defeats.

Real de Banjul and Wallidan will renew half a century rivalry as Tallinding United and Gambia Armed Forces end the week at late Ousman Saho’s memorial grounds in Yundum.

All matches start at 4PM.