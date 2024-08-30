Jalsa Salana Germany 2024

- Advertisement -
|After reciting Tashahhud, Ta`awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that today the Jalsa
|Salana (Annual Convention) Germany is starting. MTA: A Blessing from Allah the Almighty His Holiness(aba) said that the Ahmadiyya Community in Germany would haven liked to see His Holiness(aba) attending the Jalsa in person. However there are certain human dictates, such as health which are unavoidable. As such, His Holiness(aba) said that upon the recommendation of doctors, the decision was made for His Holiness(aba) not to travel to Germany, but instead to take part in the Jalsa Salana Germany virtually through MTA and to deliver the addresses in this way. This too will happen only through the blessings
|of Allah the Almighty. His Holiness(aba) requested prayers that he may be able to do so. His Holiness(aba) said that it is the favour of Allah the Almighty that among the inventions of this era are those of communication. His Holiness(aba) said that there were many who wished to meet him, and Allah the Almighty will create another opportunity in the future, God willing. However, through the virtual medium, 60-70% of the experience of actually attending remains. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may the Jalsa and its organisation be blessed in every way and may Allah enable people to fully participate
|in the Jalsa proceedings. Guidelines for the Attendees of Jalsa Salana Germany His Holiness(aba) said that this time the Jalsa Salana Germany is being held differently to the way in which the Community in Germany has become accustomed. Before, the Jalsa Gah would be held in halls and so there would not be much work required in setting up the Jalsa. This year, the Jalsa is being held in an open area. Seeing as it is the first time, it could be that there will be various challenges, however the objective for the organisers and attendees should be to overcome these challenges while fulfilling the objective of the Jalsa. There shouldn’t be any worries or complaints, as things will get better with time. There used to be challenges faced by the Community in the UK, but with time they have overcome them. Hence, with a smile of their faces, everyone should prioritise fulfilling the objectives of the Jalsa Salana. His Holiness(aba) said that not a month has passed since the Jalsa Salana UK was held. Along with the positives, there was also some
|feedback about how it could be improved and the oganisers strive to implement these things. This can only happened when everyone plays their part and the workers strive to fulfil their duties to the best of their abilities and then their efforts are blessed. His Holiness(aba) advised the workers of the Jalsa that they should strive their utmost to serve the guests whilst displaying the best morals, whilst smiling and praying with the passion that they must serve the guests of the Promised Messiah(as). No matter what, they will never allow their moral conduct to be compromised. Wherever Jalsas are held, its primary objectives
|must be kept at the forefront and when this is done then all the attendees will be able to overcome any sort of challenges. The Divine Blessings of Jalsa Salana and its Objectives His Holiness(aba) said that the Jalsa is a huge favour of God which He bestowed upon us through the Promised Messiah(as). He has given us an opportunity to gather and improve our moral and spiritual conditions, where we can draw closer to Allah and improve in righteousness, while also increasing in ties of mutual brotherhood and abstaining from that which is vain. These are some of the objectives for which the Promised Messiah(as) initiated this convention. Hence, everyone should keep these objectives in mind and if they are not
|being fulfilled then there is no point in attending the Jalsa. The prayers of the Promised Messiah(as) will be accepted in favour of those who strive to fulfil these objectives. His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) has challenged us to give precedence to our love for God and His Messenger (sa) over any other love. If we establish this within our hearts, then it will establish good for us in our worldly and spiritual matters, and good for us in this world as well as the hereafter. Hence, the attendees of Jalsa should bear this in mind and should constantly remain mindful of this. If they do this, then they can rest assured that they have fulfilled the objective of the Jalsa. Having pledged allegiance to the Promised Messiah(as) if we do not strive to attain higher levels of morality and righteousness, then we are not doing justice to our pledge. His Holiness(aba) said that worldly things should not draw an Ahmadi away from righteousness, the worship of God or cause them to forget worship and snatch away their high moral standards. For those who have migrated outside of Pakistan to European or Western countries,
|their circumstances have significantly improved. Hence these aspects should be kept well in mind. It was hence that the Promised Messiah(as) said he had established the Jalsa Salana as a means of increasing righteousness and creating an environment conducive to moral training. The very purpose for pledging allegiance to the Promised Messiah(as) is to increase in righteousness, and this is the very purpose which should be borne in mind when attending the Jalsa.
|His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the work which one naturally has to do in this world should not draw them away from righteousness, as Allah the Almighty states, ‘By men, whom neither merchandise nor traffic diverts from the remembrance of Allah ‘ (The Holy Qur’an, 24:38) A person should never become unmindful of God, just as a person whose child falls ill, and no matter what they may go about doing in their day, they cannot stop thinking about their child’s wellbeing. This is the state which the Promised Messiah(as) expects to see in us when it comes to our relationship with God. Hence, we must vow to fulfil our
|pledge to the Promised Messiah(as) of increasing in righteousness and in our connection with God, fulfilling the statement from the Holy Qur’an, ‘O ye who believe! Remember Allah with much remembrance.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 33:42) His Holiness(aba) said that this is the very objective which all attendees of Jalsa should have. If we do not give due importance to this, then we will neither do justice to our association with the Promised Messiah(as), nor will we establish a connection with God. The Promised Messiah(as) that one will only truly be regarded in the heavens as a member of his community when they truly tread upon the path of righteousness. A true and sincere Ahmadi should ponder over this with great care. His Holiness(aba) said that in these days, everyone should focus on prayers, establish a connection with God, give emphasis to the
|remembrance of Allah and erase the darkness of their hearts. Special Appeal for Prayers His Holiness(aba) said that he wished to make an appeal; the Third Caliph(rh) saw a vision in which an elder said to him that every adult in the Community should recite Durood Sharif [prayer for invoking salutations upon the Holy Prophet(sa)] SubhanAllahi wa bi Hamdihi SubhanAllahil Azeem Allahumma Salle ala Muhammadin wa aali Muhammad (Holy is Allah and worthy of all praise, Holy is Allah the Great, O Allah bestow Thy blessings upon Muhammad and the people of Muhammad) 200 times. Those who are 15-25 years of age recite it at least 100 times, and if children recite it at least 33 times and
|parents help their infant children recite it at least three to four times. Then recite Astaghfiruallha Rabbi Min Kulli Zanbinwwa Atubu Ilaih (I seek forgiveness from Allah, my Lord, for all my sins and turn to Him) 100 times. His Holiness(aba) said that he would also include the prayerRabbi Kullu Shay’in Khadimuka Rabbi Fahfazni Wansurni Warhamni (My Lord everything is subservient to You; My Lord protect me, help me and have mercy on me) to be recited not just in these days but generally as well. According to the vision of the Third Caliph(rh), the elder said that if these were recited then you will become safeguarded in a secure fortress, impenetrable by Satan, made with iron walls reaching the heavens.
|His Holiness(aba) said that these days when Satan is trying to attack our Community and the world at large, the only way for us to remain safeguarded is through prayers. Hence, we should recite these prayers, not just during the days of Jalsa but throughout the year. A Means of Academic, Moral and Spiritual Progress of the Community His Holiness(aba) said that there will be many speeches delivered with the aim of facilitating academic, moral and spiritual progress. These speeches should be listened to and whilst listening one should sincerely vow that having pledged allegiance to the Promised Messiah(as) we have attended in order to better ourselves, but we cannot do it alone, and so, O God, we seek Your help for without Your help we cannot do anything. Purify our hearts so that we do not just listened to these speeches and take away academic points, rather we may elevate our moral and spiritual standards which help us attain Your nearness. May we act upon these things and perpetuate them in our progenies. His Holiness(aba) said that when we do this, we will bring about a
|revolution in our lives for which the Promised Messiah(as) was sent, and this will then translate into the rest of the world. Otherwise the vanities which the world is engulfed in is leading it down a path of ruin and we too will be ruined with it. Hence, every Ahmadi must remain mindful of the pledge of allegiance they have made with the Promised Messiah(as) and how to fulfil that pledge. Fostering ties of Mutual Brotherhood Through Jalsa Salana His Holiness(aba) said that one of the purposes outlined by the Promised Messiah(as) for the Jalsa is to foster ties of mutual brotherhood. Hence
|everyone should strive to foster mutual love and brotherhood and when this is done then we will become the Ahmadis which the Promised Messiah(as) wished us to become. We should strive to remove any past grievances. Not only should we avoid grievances, but we should focus on creating an atmosphere of love and harmony. Furthermore everyone should let go of their egos and should not be at each other’s throats over the smallest of matters. Sometimes when such reports are received then in order to uphold the dignity of the Community, then under the system of the Jama’at disciplinary action must be taken. This is not done lightheartedly rather it is painful. We must uphold the dignity of the Community, and if ever any disciplinary action is taken by the Community of the Khalifa, then it is to uphold the
|dignity of the Community, which supersedes any personal connections. Taking Full Advantage of Jalsa Salana His Holiness(aba) said that in these days those attending the Jalsa should especially focus on worship and focus on fulfilling the commandments of God and if this is done then it won’t be possible to deviate from the code of conduct of the Community of the Promised Messiah(as). Hence, one should take full advantage of this opportunity and if they are attending this convention with true sincerity then it will become a source of purifying them. Guidance for the Office Bearers His Holiness(aba) said that office bearers must bear in mind that they should exhibit the highest moral character and that they must remove any personal grievances or malice. They must elevate their standard of patience and forbearance. If office bearers consider themselves to be servants and if the general public considers office bearers to be the appointed workers of the Khalifa, then these connections will always
|remain loving and harmonious. We will then be those who fulfil the objective of pledging allegiance to the Promised Messiah(as). Exhibiting the True Teachings of Islam Through Moral Conduct His Holiness(aba) said that external guests who visit the Jalsa become impressed by the manner in which Ahmadis conduct themselves with love and affection. This serves as a silent form of propagation. His Holiness(aba) said that guests will also be attending the Jalsa in Germany and he expects that so long as Ahmadis exhibit their high moral standards, then they too will be impressed by the standards that
|they see at the Jalsa. These days there are many negative things being said about Islam and Muslims, however after seeing love, harmony, brotherhood, high morals, and people’s connection with God, then they will realise what Islam is really about. Hence, everyone’s conduct should be such that people see it and say that this is the true embodiment of Islam’s teachings.This will serve as a silent means of silent propagation, that doesn’t need any literature or arguments. His Holiness(aba) advised everyone attending the Jalsa to remain vigilant. Especially in light of the conditions in the world any mischievous person could try to take advantage. May Allah protect
|everyone from all harm. His Holiness(aba) also urged prayers for the conditions of the world and for Germany. When we strive to attain the pleasure of Allah, act according to the teachings of Islam, the Holy Prophet(sa) and the Promised Messiah(as) then certainly Allah the Almighty will hear our prayers and we will become a means of guiding the world. Prayers for Attendees of Jalsa Salana Germany His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah enable everyone to benefit from the three days of Jalsa and may He keep everyone in His protection while showering His blessings upon everyone. His Holiness(aba) reminded everyone about his appeal about reciting specific prayers. His Holiness(aba) said that there are also certain exhibitions on display at the Jalsa which the attendees should visit. His Holiness(aba) said that he can see [on a screen in front of him] that there is a large number attending the Jalsa in Germany – they should
|all focus on prayers and the remembrance of Allah. May Allah enable them to do so.