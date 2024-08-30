Jalsa Salana Germany 2024

parents help their infant children recite it at least three to four times. Then recite Astaghfiruallha Rabbi Min Kulli Zanbinwwa Atubu Ilaih (I seek forgiveness from Allah, my Lord, for all my sins and turn to Him) 100 times. His Holiness(aba) said that he would also include the prayerRabbi Kullu Shay’in Khadimuka Rabbi Fahfazni Wansurni Warhamni (My Lord everything is subservient to You; My Lord protect me, help me and have mercy on me) to be recited not just in these days but generally as well. According to the vision of the Third Caliph(rh), the elder said that if these were recited then you will become safeguarded in a secure fortress, impenetrable by Satan, made with iron walls reaching the heavens.

His Holiness(aba) said that these days when Satan is trying to attack our Community and the world at large, the only way for us to remain safeguarded is through prayers. Hence, we should recite these prayers, not just during the days of Jalsa but throughout the year. A Means of Academic, Moral and Spiritual Progress of the Community His Holiness(aba) said that there will be many speeches delivered with the aim of facilitating academic, moral and spiritual progress. These speeches should be listened to and whilst listening one should sincerely vow that having pledged allegiance to the Promised Messiah(as) we have attended in order to better ourselves, but we cannot do it alone, and so, O God, we seek Your help for without Your help we cannot do anything. Purify our hearts so that we do not just listened to these speeches and take away academic points, rather we may elevate our moral and spiritual standards which help us attain Your nearness. May we act upon these things and perpetuate them in our progenies. His Holiness(aba) said that when we do this, we will bring about a