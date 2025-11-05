Jammeh’s letter and the responsibility of its recipients

- Advertisement -

Former President Yahya Jammeh’s letter to President Adama Barrow and international bodies such as the United Nations, the African Union, and Ecowas, declaring his willingness to return home this month, has reignited a sensitive debate in The Gambia.

The letter raises critical questions about justice, reconciliation, and the rule of law. Those who have received it — especially the Gambian government and the international guarantors of the country’s 2017 political transition — have a duty to respond with both prudence and principle.

President Barrow’s government must first verify the authenticity of the letter and assess its implications carefully. Any discussion surrounding Jammeh’s return cannot be separated from the findings of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), which documented grave human rights violations under his rule.

- Advertisement -

The victims and their families deserve justice, and this must remain at the heart of any official response.

For the UN, AU, and Ecowas, who played a decisive role in securing The Gambia’s democratic transition, the letter is a test of their commitment to the principles they champion. They must ensure that Jammeh’s potential return does not destabilize the country or undermine the hard-won peace. Their engagement should balance respect for Jammeh’s rights as a citizen with the demand for accountability for the crimes committed under his leadership.

The Gambian people also have a stake in how this matter unfolds. The nation’s fragile democracy depends on how institutions handle this moment — not with fear or vengeance, but with firmness and fairness. What is expected now is transparent communication, coordination among all stakeholders, and an unwavering commitment to truth and justice. Anything less would betray the spirit of the New Gambia.