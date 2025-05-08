‘Jammeh’s vanishing millions and the scandal that screams while the opposition whispers’

- Advertisement -

By Lt. Col. Samsudeen Sarr Rtd

When ‘The Republic’ dropped its May 1, 2025 bombshell titled ‘The Assets of Gambia’s Former Dictator Go Out in a Song,’ it wasn’t just a headline—it was a thunderclap. The echoes of this revelation have reverberated through every alleyway and avenue of our small nation, shaking the post-Jammeh government to its moral core. The revelations—centered on how Yahya Jammeh’s recovered loot was quietly siphoned off—have provoked an uproar of indignation from ordinary citizens, even as our political elite act like they heard nothing but a soothing song.

Admittedly, I’ve been buried in writing projects, but the persistent clamour from concerned Gambians finally pulled me to the page. And rightly so. The nation deserves more than this outrageous silence.

At the eye of this ethical hurricane stands former Justice Minister Abubacarr Ba Tambadou and Alpha Kapital Advisory, the financial firm owned by Alpha Barry, tasked with handling the seized assets. What ‘The Republic’ uncovered reads like a script from a political thriller—opaque dealings, missing transparency, and a whiff of betrayal hanging thick in the air. This is the kind of scandal that, in any thriving democracy, would light a fire under the feet of the opposition. But in our case? Dead silence. A silence so loud it’s deafening.

Except for one voice crying in the wilderness, Mr Alhagie Mamadi Kurang of the PDOIS party. Years ago, he waved the red flag, calling out these shady transactions, yet his warnings fell on ears either plugged by political convenience or clogged with complicity. The UDP, the GDC, and even Essa Mbye Faal’s Sobeya Party have all turned a blind eye. Faal, in particular, spent three full hours on West Coast Radio on May 5 railing against the NPP’s corruption. He waxed lyrical about his own virtues, as though auditioning for sainthood in 2026—but mysteriously skipped over the very scandal engulfing his close friend, Ba Tambadou.

That omission isn’t just curious—it stinks of self-preservation. Let’s not forget, it was Ba Tambadou who plucked Faal from obscurity and made him ‘Lead Counsel’ of the TRRC in 2018—a position that, oddly enough, doesn’t even exist in the TRRC Act. No qualifications defined. No mandate spelled out. Just a hush-hush appointment that reportedly bumped off a previously selected lawyer, Lamin J Darbo, without rhyme or reason.

Now, this article isn’t about Essa “Gelegele” Faal—nicknamed after his infamous spat with the Brikama commercial drivers. But when a man so vocal about corruption chooses to zip his lips when his inner circle is under fire, questions must be asked.

Back to the report—explosive as it was, it didn’t entirely catch me off guard. I recently penned a piece defending Alhagie Mamadi Kurang in his political fallout with Halifa Sallah. Kurang’s credibility, in my eyes, soared in 2018 when he courageously resisted dubious asset disposals during his tenure with the Janneh Commission. He even raised ethical alarms over Lead Counsel Amie Bensouda’s role—given her previous legal work for Jammeh. For his stand, Tambadou allegedly summoned him and demanded his resignation. When he refused, he was axed. Just like that.

But Kurang never shut up. He became the lone wolf in our opposition jungle, howling for accountability while the rest lounged in cowardly silence. Thanks to his relentless push, Gambians began asking the right questions: ‘What assets were sold? Who bought them? How much did they pay? Where did the money go?

To this day, answers remain elusive. The government’s lips are sealed, and most of the opposition has gone mute. It’s crucial to remember: the NPP wasn’t even born when these transactions occurred. The coalition regime—overwhelmingly steered by the UDP—was in full control. So, let’s cut through the fog: ‘Who really knew what, and when?’

Then came the Ministry of Justice’s bizarre press release on May 5—a sorry excuse for official communication, unsigned and devoid of any letterhead. The only thing less credible would be a napkin note from a roadside bar. Its legitimacy was later “confirmed” through private whispers from the Ministry of Information. The letter finally hinted that a full list of sold properties and buyers would be shared with the National Assembly. Transparency or tactical delay? Only time will tell.

Still, there was a measure of reassurance in witnessing some of the accused government officials finally break their silence, publicly disputing the grave allegations published by The Republic news outlet. A few have gone so far as to threaten legal action against those implicating them in the dubious acquisition of former President Jammeh’s assets. Whether this marks the beginning of genuine accountability or is merely a strategic display meant to deflect scrutiny remains uncertain. Yet their responses have at least pierced the once-impenetrable veil of silence, suggesting that the narrative has struck a raw nerve.

As a known supporter of the NPP, I must now raise the alarm; this scandal, if left to fester, could become the party’s Achilles heel in the 2026 elections. But make no mistake—it’s a ticking time bomb for the opposition too. Their guilty silence betrays political alliances rooted in the early days of coalition rule, alliances now grown rotten.

Gambians are tired. Tired of the lies. Tired of the posturing. Tired of recycled politicians chasing power with no moral compass. As I once wrote, too many in our opposition ranks are nothing more than hollow opportunists—ambitious echoes with no soul, no substance, and certainly no vision.

This is a moment of reckoning. The truth must surface. The people demand it. And the country, battered and bruised by decades of deceit, ‘deserves’ it