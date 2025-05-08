Why Gambia’s opposition must forge a winning coalition in 2026

- Advertisement -

By Ansumana Darboe

As The Gambia edges toward the pivotal 2026 presidential elections, the opposition faces a stark truth: divided, they stand no chance. Fragmentation only strengthens President Adama Barrow and his National People’s Party (NPP), enabling them to coast toward reelection despite widespread public frustration over corruption, mismanagement, and stagnation.

The 2016 coalition that ousted Yahya Jammeh remains proof that when Gambians unite, change is possible. That unity must now be rekindled — not out of nostalgia, but out of necessity. The opposition needs a new, inclusive alliance — one that goes beyond political parties to include civil society groups, youth movements, women’s organisations, and the diaspora.

Each opposition force brings something valuable. The United Democratic Party (UDP) boasts widespread grassroots presence. PDOIS offers intellectual and policy-driven leadership. The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) energises the provinces and the youth. APP Sobeya, under Essa Faal, brings a reformist, technocratic appeal. PAP, led by Ebrima Tabora Manneh, provides community-rooted activism and clarity. Gambia For All, under BB Dabo, carries institutional experience and a principled stance on governance. United, they represent the vast majority of Gambians who are disillusioned with Barrow’s presidency. But numbers alone won’t win — unity, vision, and discipline will.

What’s needed is bold, selfless leadership that puts nation before ego and legacy before ambition. The coalition must build a shared platform grounded in real, urgent reforms — jobs, education, healthcare, justice, and transparency. They must agree on a transparent selection process for a single presidential candidate, whether through primaries or negotiation. A joint campaign strategy must amplify each party’s strength under one unified message of national renewal. And there must be a post-victory governance plan to ensure inclusiveness and stability after winning power.

Without these steps, a divided opposition ensures Barrow’s victory. Unity is not a luxury — it is a lifeline. The question is whether leaders like Ousainou Darboe, Halifa Sallah, Mama Kandeh, Essa Faal, BB Dabo, Ebrima Tabora Manneh, and others can transcend personal ambitions and lead together — or whether they will repeat the mistakes that have kept the opposition in the wilderness since 2017.

To the leaders; history will not forgive silence or delay. To the voters; demand unity or withdraw your support. To every Gambian; change is still possible — but only if we act together.

The race for 2026 has already begun. Will the opposition repeat the failures of the past — or deliver the future Gambians deserve?

For The Gambia Our Homeland.