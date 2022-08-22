Jeshwang United wins promotion to women’s first division

- Advertisement -

Jeswang United are champions of the GFF Women’s League Division Two. They ended the season a thrilling note beating Kintehs 1-0 in the final match and eventually won promoted to Division One.

Future Bi and Koita also secured wins over Young Icons and Greater Tomorrow in Saturday’s matches played across two venues.

Foni Girls and Young Icons are relegated to play in their respective regional third division leagues.

The GFF 2nd Vice President Ebou Faye presided over the awards and coronation ceremony held at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.