30.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, August 22, 2022
type here...
Sports

T-BOY TO TRAIN 25 PLAYERS CALLED TO GAMBIA U-23 SQUAD

8
- Advertisement -

Some 25 local based players have been invited to begin Gambia’s participation in the African U-23 championship qualifiers against Burkina Faso. The players will train under the guidance of former Scorpions Captain Abdou T-Boy Jammeh. They’ll be later joined by foreign based players for the qualifiers in September.

The draw for the qualifiers of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2023 took place on Thursday 18 August in Cairo, Egypt.

The tournament will take place in Morocco in June 2023 and will serve as qualifying tournament to the Summer Olympics -Paris 2024.

- Advertisement -

A total of 39 Member Associations are engaged in African qualifiers. Morocco are automatically qualified as hosts to the final tournament. The remaining 38 teams will play the qualifiers.

Qualifiers Schedule:

First Round (Home and Away): 19 to 27 September 2022

- Advertisement -

Second Round (First Leg/Second Leg): 21 – 23 October 2022/28-30 October 2022

Third Round (First Leg/Second Leg): 20 to 28 March 2023

The tournament was founded in 2011. On 6 August 2015, the CAF Executive Committee decided to change the name of the tournament from the CAF U-23 Championship to the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations, similar to the senior’s version, Africa Cup of Nations. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEmergency: Call for national concern
Next articleJeshwang United wins promotion to women’s first division
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest Stories

Badou Jack gets controversial split decision win over Richard Rivera

Badou Jack won a close, tough and controversial 10 round split decision victory over an incredibly game Richard River in Riad Saudi Arabi over...

Jeshwang United wins promotion to women’s first division

Emergency: Call for national concern

BOB KEITA VS STATE: A timeline of major proceedings

A compromised nexus between money and the call of duty:  An onslaught on our national...

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions