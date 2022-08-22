T-BOY TO TRAIN 25 PLAYERS CALLED TO GAMBIA U-23 SQUAD

- Advertisement -

Some 25 local based players have been invited to begin Gambia’s participation in the African U-23 championship qualifiers against Burkina Faso. The players will train under the guidance of former Scorpions Captain Abdou T-Boy Jammeh. They’ll be later joined by foreign based players for the qualifiers in September.

The draw for the qualifiers of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2023 took place on Thursday 18 August in Cairo, Egypt.

The tournament will take place in Morocco in June 2023 and will serve as qualifying tournament to the Summer Olympics -Paris 2024.

- Advertisement -

A total of 39 Member Associations are engaged in African qualifiers. Morocco are automatically qualified as hosts to the final tournament. The remaining 38 teams will play the qualifiers.

Qualifiers Schedule:

First Round (Home and Away): 19 to 27 September 2022

- Advertisement -

Second Round (First Leg/Second Leg): 21 – 23 October 2022/28-30 October 2022

Third Round (First Leg/Second Leg): 20 to 28 March 2023

The tournament was founded in 2011. On 6 August 2015, the CAF Executive Committee decided to change the name of the tournament from the CAF U-23 Championship to the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations, similar to the senior’s version, Africa Cup of Nations.